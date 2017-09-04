Arsenal injury news: Fan favourite working hard, January return touted

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has posted a video of himself hard at work in the gym as he continues his recovery from injury.

The Spaniard hasn’t featured since last October as he has continued to be blighted by injuries and has been a costly absentee for the Gunners.

Having been left off their Premier League squad list, he isn’t expected back until January at the earliest, but he hasn’t let that setback get him down as he was working hard at the weekend to continue his rehabilitation.

Training hard! Pushing harder! @pumafootball @arsenal @premierleague A post shared by Santi Cazorla (@santicazorla) on Sep 2, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

As seen in the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, Cazorla is targeting a return in early 2018, and his presence in the first-team squad will be a huge boost for Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal arguably don’t look the same side without the 32-year-old in it, as he has a unique ability to link things together and help the Gunners dominate a game. In his absence, they haven’t convinced for the most part and replacements including the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny haven’t established themselves on a consistent basis.