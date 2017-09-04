Arsene Wenger set for crisis talks with entire Gunners squad in order to try and save season, club in disarray after just three games

Arsene Wenger is set to hold crisis talks with the entire Gunners squad when they return from international duty, as the Arsenal boss looks to save his side’s season after just three games, according to the Sun.

Wenger’s side have started the season very poorly having lost two of their opening games Premier League games, which include last Saturday’s 4-0 drubbing against Liverpool in which the north London club’s performance was abysmal.

Gunners boss Wenger is now set to sit down with his entire squad down for a clear-the-air talk as per the Sun, as he looks to turn their campaign around and prevent it spiralling into a disaster, with the Frenchman set to hold the talks once all his stars have returned from international duty ahead of their clash against Bournemouth on Saturday.

As reported by the Sun, the club are currently in a horrible state, with a large part of their big-name stars wanting to leave the club this summer, including the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Shkodran Mustafi, with the club also angering their fan-base following a shocking end to the summer transfer window.

One things for certain, it’ll definitely be interesting to see if Wenger’s crisis talks have any effect on his Gunners, and it’ll be worthwhile seeing if the north London club can turn their so-far disastrous season around.