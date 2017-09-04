AWOL Chelsea striker set for peace talks with club in attempt to encourage January switch after missing out on dream move

Diego Costa is reportedly set to engage in peace talks with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte after the striker refused to go back to Stamford Bridge following an argument with the Italian over a text message that ruled him out of this season’s plans, according to The Express.

The paper claims a deal with Atletico Madrid for the forward fell through at the last minute on transfer deadline day with the two clubs unable to agree a fee but the La Liga side want Costa to settle matters at Chelsea, encouraging a potential deal to happen in January.

Atletico are not allowed to make any official transfers until January because of a FIFA ban.

They say close family and friends also back the idea, with The Express stating a close to source to the want-away man said:

“Diego will have to come back to England, because he does not want his career to end with him back in Brazil like this.”

Close connections have also advised him to drop the legal action he was planning to take against the London club with a friend explaining:

“Diego has no grounds to sue Chelsea. But Chelsea do have grounds to sue Diego.”

The Premier League champions are currently planning to line up a heavy fine for Costa for his absence, citing that a breach of contract that has been made. Despite this, they still included him in their 25-man league squad, even if the 22-goal attacker did say his Chelsea days were over, per The Express.

The Spain international remains in native Brazil following his Chelsea ‘strike’ and was not included in the Spain squad for their World Cup qualifier matches.

If Costa wishes to keep his World Cup dream alive he must act pretty quickly, so making peace with his current club may be a good first step in achieving this goal.