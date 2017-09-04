England XI to play Slovakia: Man United starlet handed 11th cap as £40M Liverpool star given second consecutive start

England manager Gareth Southgate has given Man United starlet Marcus Rashford a place in his Three Lions starting line up for tonight’s World Cup Qualifier against Slovakia, with new £40M Liverpool man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also being given a place in the side by Southgate as they look to go five points clear at the top of group F.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who joined Liverpool from Arsenal on Deadline Day for £40M according to the Guardian, has been handed a second consecutive start by Southgate for tonight’s Wembley qualifier, with the winger set to accompany Dele Alli and Marcus Rashford, who has been handed his 11th cap by the Three Lions boss by being given a start in tonight’s match, as the three attacking midfielders.

29-goal Harry Kane is set to lead the line for the Three Lions tonight, with Kane’s Spurs teammate Eric Dier chosen over West Brom stalwart Jake Livermore as the player to partner Jordan Henderson in the defensive midfield role for the home side.

England back-line is unchanged from their 4-0 victory over Malta on Friday, with Kyle Walker, Phil Jones, Gary Cahill and Ryan Bertrand chosen to be the one’s to start at the back ahead of Man City loanee Joe Hart, as Southgate’s side look to take a step closer to World Cup qualification with a victory over the eastern European side tonight.