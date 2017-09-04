Journalist reveals full extent of Arsenal chaos, shambolic window brutally exposed

Arsenal supporters are still furious with the way in which the summer transfer window played out for the club, and these revelations will not help.

The damning assessment comes courtesy of BBC journalist David Ornstein, a highly-respected figure with Arsenal fans with his sources at the club generally delivering consistently accurate information.

It’s difficult to know where to start in truth, as ultimately there are various side-stories in his lengthy clarification as to why Arsenal’s summer was such a mess.

From the likes of Hector Bellerin and Skhodran Mustafi asking to leave, to the requirement to manage the wage bill and failing to offload players along with the inability to financially make the big-money moves that many supporters expected this summer aside from the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette.

Quick attempt to answer some Qs on #AFC window. Likes of @SwissRamble @AST_arsenal far better & more forensic on finances + results/AGM soon pic.twitter.com/LSDoAfZ1kp — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) September 4, 2017

We’ll leave you to dissect the various points made, but it really does paint a chaotic picture of how the entire window was managed at every level of the club.

Arsene Wenger will naturally receive plenty of criticism, but this goes to show that the protests and the like must be directed at the hierarchy too as it starts at the top and trickles it’s way down to lead to major problems on the pitch.

The suggestion that the likes of owner Stan Kroenke believe that Arsenal can punch above their weight and that he won’t invest his own money into the club to help them compete with their rivals is laughable, and so it not only paints a very worrying short-term picture, but it doesn’t sound as though further failure on the pitch will lead to a change in strategy from the powers that be.