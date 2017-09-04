Liverpool injury news: Major blow for Klopp after CL squad omission

Liverpool have seemingly suffered a setback after Nathaniel Clyne was left off their Champions League squad for the group stage.

The 26-year-old has yet to feature for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season due to a thigh injury, although it was suggested that he could return this month.

However, after Liverpool announced their squad for the Champions League group stage without the England international included, it suggests that the prognosis isn’t positive for an imminent return date.

Freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery believes that Clyne may well have suffered a setback in his recovery from injury, as he adds that Klopp did suggest that the defender was “on his way back” last month, as seen in the tweet below.

Suspect a setback for Nathaniel Clyne. Klopp said the defender was "on the way back" last month. Been omitted from the UCL squad. #LFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 4, 2017

In his absence, Trent Alexander-Arnold could continue at right-back as the 18-year-old has impressed in his three appearances so far this season and so will be a firm candidate to continue to fill in.

Joe Gomez is of course also in contention having featured more recently for the Reds and so Klopp has options, but he’ll surely be hopeful that Clyne can return sooner rather than later and be a crucial part of his side’s success this season.

In contrast, new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been included, with Liverpool able to register a maximum of three new players, who haven’t featured in the Champions League for another team, by midnight on February 1 and so that will be Clyne’s next chance to be included.

Full squad: Loris Karius, Simon Mignolet, Danny Ward, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Jon Flanagan, Conor Masterson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner, Philippe Coutinho, Jordan Henderson, Marko Grujic, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can, Cameron Brannagan, Ovie Ejaria, Sheyi Ojo, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Sadio Mane, Dominic Solanke, Ryan Kent, Rhian Brewster, Ben Woodburn, Harry Wilson