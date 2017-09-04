Liverpool legend reveals why new £40M Reds star snubbed Chelsea move, Blues boss proved to be deciding factor in failed transfer

New Liverpool signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain turned down a move to Chelsea due to Blues boss Antonio Conte wanting to play him at right-wing-back according to Graeme Souness, report the Daily Star.

England star Oxlade-Chamberlain turned down a new contract at Arsenal worth £180,000-a-week, with the player telling the club that he would not be signing a new deal with them according to the Daily Star, which lead to both Chelsea and Liverpool upping their interest in the midfielder.

As reported by the Daily Star, Chelsea had agreed a deal to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain during the closing stages of the transfer window, only for the player to reject a move to Stamford Bridge, with the England star opting for a move to Anfield, agreeing a five-year deal with the Reds in a move which cost Jurgen Klopp’s side £40M according to the Guardian.

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has since given his opinion on the matter, saying that the player snubbed a move to Chelsea in favour of a move to Liverpool due to Blues boss Antonio Conte wanting to use the player in a right-wing-back role, report the Daily Star.

Speaking on the player’s move, Souness said that “Oxlade-Chamberlain chose Liverpool rather than Chelsea because he did not want to be a wing-back. He sees himself dropping the shoulder and going past people in the central midfield area. I don’t see him as a wing-back either. He is the wrong shape for it.”

Should Souness be right and Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reasoning for reject Chelsea be down to Conte, it’ll definitely come as an annoyance to a large number of Blues fans, who would’ve love to see the 24-year-old donning a Chelsea kit this season.