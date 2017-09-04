Man United target unwilling to hand in transfer request to force move, club had enquiry rejected by Spurs for 23-year-old in the summer

Tottenham and England star Eric Dier has no intention of handing in a transfer request to the north London side in order to secure a move away from the club, with Manchester United eager to bring the 23-year-old to Old Trafford, according to the Manchester Evening News.

As per the Manchester Evening News, United boss Old Trafford singled out Dier as his number one midfield target this summer, with Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic a back-up option should a deal for Dier fail to be agreed.

Spurs turned United away when the Red Devils submitted an enquiry for Dier in the summer report the Manchester Evening News, with Mourinho’s side then opting to go after Matic instead, who has since started life at Old Trafford excellently.

United boss Mourinho knew prying Dier away from the north London club would’ve been difficult as reported by the Manchester Evening News, which was something he admitted during United’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Should United go in for Dier again, it’ll be interesting to see if they can manage to secure a deal to sign the England international following the news that the player is unwilling to force a move.