Man Utd complete late summer signing, wonderkid seals dream move

Man Utd have officially landed the signature of Spanish wonderkid Arnau Puigmal, with the teenager sharing his joy over the move on Instagram.

The 16-year-old posted the image below on his social media account, as he was sat alongside former United striker Andrew Cole.

Puigmal couldn’t hide his delight as he insisted that he was “proud to announce that I’m a new Man Utd player”, and described it as a “dream come true”.

As reported by The Sun, Puigmal had signed his United contract earlier this summer but was forced to wait to arrive at Old Trafford due to international clearance.

It’s claimed that Nicky Butt and scouts at the club spotted the youngster at the Mediterranean International Cup where he was named the most valuable player, and evidently he impressed them enough to secure a move to Manchester.

Naturally, at this age it’s still too early to determine whether or not he’ll be a success at Man Utd. However, the club have placed a real importance on signing talented young players this summer to boost their academy, and the long-term hope and vision will be to see them flourish at that level before stepping up into the senior side.