Man Utd plotting £90m+ raid on Spanish giants for superstar next summer

Man Utd are reportedly going to launch a fresh bid to prise Gareth Bale away from Real Madrid next summer, making a £90m+ offer.

According to The Sun, Jose Mourinho considered the possibility of signing the Welshman this past summer, but clearly a move to Old Trafford failed to materialise.

The Portuguese tactician is seemingly keen to add quality on the wings at Man Utd, as evidenced with other targets that were linked with a move to join the Red Devils, and it could be Bale who eventually solves the issue.

Real Madrid didn’t want to sell this summer, as per the report, but with Bale said to be open to considering the possibility of a move elsewhere after a difficult time at the Bernabeu, Man Utd could swoop in and test Real’s resolve with a £90m+ bid.

Aside from his ongoing injury troubles, Bale will also face a real fight to establish himself in the starting line-up under Zinedine Zidane again. While he’s widely regarded as a key figure as part of the attacking trident, Isco and Marco Asensio have been in fine form during his absence and have made a significant case to be placed above him in the pecking order.

It’s added that Mourinho remains a huge admirer of Bale and he will hope that he’s successful next summer. Until then, the 28-year-old will be desperate to add to his impressive tally of 55 goals in 102 La Liga appearances, although his priority will firstly be to play consistently and steer clear of any further setbacks.