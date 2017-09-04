Man Utd revealed as mystery club £50m PL star wanted to join on deadline day

Leicester City ace Riyad Mahrez was reportedly hoping to join Man Utd on deadline day after he left Algeria’s camp to seal a move.

The 26-year-old handed in a transfer request earlier this summer as he looked to push through an exit from the Foxes with a number of clubs linked with a swoop.

According to The Daily Star though, he left Algeria’s World Cup qualifying squad last week to try and clinch a move to Man Utd as it seems that Old Trafford was at the top of his list.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona are also specifically mentioned in the report as being interested parties, but Mahrez was seemingly holding out for a move to join Jose Mourinho’s side and was eventually left disappointed as a move failed to materialise.

Leicester didn’t receive any bids for the man valued at £50m, as per the report, with Roma the only side expressing a tangible interest as they were knocked back for not getting close enough to Leicester’s valuation.

In turn, Mahrez will now remain at the King Power Stadium until January at least, and it remains to be seen if United decide to make their move then or perhaps even next summer if there is interest in the former Premier League Player of the Year.

Mourinho had reportedly been looking for a winger this summer with the Star noting that Inter ace Ivan Perisic was a target. Having failed with that pursuit, Mahrez could arguably be a more realistic option in the coming months.