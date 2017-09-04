Wayne Rooney fears marriage is over as Coleen leaves £4m home

Coleen Rooney has reportedly left her marital home with her kids as Wayne Rooney allegedly fears that his marriage is over.

That’s the suggestion from The Sun, who report that Coleen spent the weekend with her parents as the fall-out continues following Rooney’s arrest last week.

The 31-year-old was stopped and arrested by police for drink-driving late on Thursday night, and it was later revealed that he was driving Laura Simpson home, whom he had met earlier that night during his binge session.

Naturally, that would have been a crushing revelation for Coleen given the reported history around Rooney’s antics off the pitch, while he may well still find himself in hot water with Everton and the authorities over his misdemeanours during the international break.

Coleen, 31, is pregnant with the pair’s fourth child and was forced to fly home from holiday after the reports surfaced. After initially confronting her husband over the matter, as noted by the Sun, she has now been spending time away to consider what to do next which has led to this latest suggestion that the marriage could be over.

She’s also pleaded with evasive photographers to give her and her family space after being followed, as seen in the tweet below, and she will undoubtedly be rightly furious with the whole situation as both she and her marriage have now been dragged through the mud in public again.