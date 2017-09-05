72-goal Chelsea star urges £32M teammate to find “solution” with Blues, player hoping forward will return to club this season

Chelsea and Belgium star Eden Hazard has urged AWOL teammate Diego Costa to find a “solution” with the Blues “soon”, with the winger hoping that the Spaniard can find a way back at the west London side, according to the Mirror.

Costa, who cost the Blues £32M when he signed from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2014 as reported by the Guardian, missed out on securing a move back to the Spanish capital this summer as per the Mirror, as the deadline for Spanish clubs passed last Friday.

Costa, who has stayed in Brazil after being told by Blues boss Conte that he is not in his plans for this season, is now potentially going to have to return to London in order to clear the air with the club before the west London side consider letting him leave, as reported by the Mirror.

As written by the Mirror, speaking about the situation revolving around Costa and his future at the club, 26-year-old Hazard, who has managed 72 goals in 249 appearances for the Blues, said that ” I would like to see him come back, but I don’t make the decisions. I hope he can find a solution so that we can see him back on the pitch soon.”

Should Costa listen to Hazard’s advice and find a solution between himself and the club, it’ll be interesting to see what role the Spaniard plays in Conte’s side this season.