Arsenal fans rage as under-fire star shines on international duty, Wenger slammed

Arsenal fans rage as under-fire star shines on international duty, Wenger slammed

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has continued to struggle for the Gunners this season, but he looked a different player for Germany.

The 28-year-old grabbed a goal and an assist in their 6-0 win over Norway on Monday night, as he continues to impress while with his national team.

It’s a completely different situation at Arsenal where he hit back at his critics last week, with many criticising him for not doing enough as a leader in the Gunners side especially when they’re struggling.

Supporters certainly picked up on his impressive performance and raised various question marks. Some criticised Ozil himself for going missing in an Arsenal shirt, others pointed the finger at Arsene Wenger and slammed the Gunners boss for not getting the best out of his playmaker.

Meanwhile, there was also a bit of hate for Danny Welbeck, with some insisting that if he could finish in front of goal then Ozil’s assists wouldn’t go to waste.

All in all, it was another miserable reminder for Arsenal fans of what they could be getting from Ozil. Wenger needs to figure out how to replicate it this season at club level to help ensure that the campaign doesn’t become the disaster that many are tipping it to be.

