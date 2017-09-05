Arsenal set to enter contract talks with number of key players in next few months, Gunners eager to avoid unsettling window next summer

Arsenal are set to avoid losing a number of their players for free next summer, as the Gunners are set to enter contract talks with a number of key players in an attempt to resist having an unsettling transfer window next summer, according to the Telegraph.

Arsenal, who look set to lose star Alexis Sanchez for free next summer, are set to enter talks with a number of players, including Petr Cech, Danny Welbeck, Theo Walcott, Aaron Ramsey and Nacho Monreal, as they look to be proactive with the players they intend to keep to avoid losing them for next to nothing next summer, as reported by the Telegraph.

The Gunners are also looking to enter talks with big-name stars Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in an attempt to keep the duo, however there seems to be little chance of either player signing a new deal at the Emirates as per the Telegraph, with the club also unwilling to up their recent offers for the pair, which have both been rejected.

Boss Arsene Wenger is still confident that both Sanchez and Ozil will focus on this season and turn their attentions to helping the club achieve a successful season as possible and to not disrupt the group, report the Telegraph.

Should Arsenal manage to tie down all the aforementioned stars to new deals at the Emirates, it’ll be a big sign of intent from the north London side, as they look to secure Champions League football again this season having narrowly missed out last season.