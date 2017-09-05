Chelsea dealt decisive blow in pursuit of £60M-rated star, player set to be offered new long-term deal with Champions League finalists

Chelsea have been dealt what looks to be a decisive blow in their pursuit of Brazil and Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, with the Italian side set to offer the defender a new long-term deal, according to the Daily Star.

As reported by the Daily Star, the Old Lady are preparing to hand Sandro a new bumper deal, with the defender having established himself as one of the best full-backs in Europe during his time so far at Juventus, with the form he’s displayed during his time in Italy leading to Chelsea boss Antonio Conte pursuing the 26-year-old in an attempt to bolster his Blues squad.

The west London side were unable to land Brazilian Sandro, with the club unsuccessful in their attempts to tempt the Italian champions into accepting an offer for the left-back before the transfer window shut last Thursday, as per the Daily Star, with the London-based side even willing to pay £60M to secure the services of Sandro as written by the Telegraph.

Sandro was unmoved by Conte’s attempts to land his signature report the Daily Star, with his current club Juventus set to reward the defender, with the Champions League runners up set to offer an improved contract to the defender.

With Conte’s failed attempts to land Sandro, it’ll be interesting to see who the Blues boss targets in January, as he looks to bolster his squad even further as his side try and retain their Premier League title this season.