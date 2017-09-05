Chelsea legend gives damning verdict regarding Blues’ transfer business, says £40M sale to Man United the “worst” he’s ever seen

Chelsea legend Ray Wilkins has given his say on the Blues’ transfer business this summer, with the former favourites describing the club’s £40M sale of Nemanja Matic to Man United the “worst” piece of business he’s ever seen at Stamford Bridge, according to Sky Sports.

Matic was sold by the west London side to former boss Jose Mourinho for £40M over the summer as reported by Sky Sports, despite having been a key figures in Chelsea’s title-winning campaign the season before.

Matic, 29, has made an impressive start to the season at Old Trafford, with Wilkins shocked that his former side allowed the player to join a rival for such a modest fee, as per Sky Sports.

When asked about Matic’s transfer to United, Wilkins said that “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen, if I can say. I cannot see that for the life of me. You’ve got a guy here who was so paramount to Chelsea along with [N’Golo] Kante in the middle of the pitch, winning the championship for Chelsea the year before and all of a sudden you’ve sold him to one of or the biggest rival we have.”

Should United win the league this season with Matic in midfield, the £40M they paid for the Serbian two months ago will look like an absolute bargain.