Kyle Walker’s response to Dele Alli’s abhorrent gesture towards him is genius

Kyle Walker has responded perfectly on Twitter after Dele Alli showed him the middle finger during England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia in their World Cup qualifier on Monday.

The Manchester City right-back tweeted a tongue-in-cheek GIF of a scene from Rowan Atkinson’s comedy character Mr Bean’s film, which depicts the lovable rogue flashing the V’s and firing the middle finger at passers-by.

The Guardian reported that Alli could be penalised by FIFA because of the gesture, despite the Tottenham midfielder explaining on social media that it was aimed at Walker rather than the referee, as first thought.

Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2nite — Dele (@dele_official) September 4, 2017

England go five points clear at the top of Group F after goals from Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford saw the Three Lions to an unconvincing 2-1 victory at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s men host Slovenia at the national stadium on 5th October before rounding off the qualifiers by travelling to Lithuania a few days later.

If England beat Slovenia, they will have booked their ticket to Russia, although a draw may be enough to see them home and dry if Slovakia fail to beat Scotland.