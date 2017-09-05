Liverpool and Barcelona set to be raided, Euro giants plot ambitious trio of swoops

Liverpool and Barcelona reportedly face the threat of losing key players to Juventus, with the Italian giants planning on three free transfers next summer.

The Bianconeri are currently looking to secure their seventh consecutive Serie A title this season, but while they’ve dominated domestically, they haven’t been able to crack the Champions League despite reaching the final twice in recent years.

In turn, it looks as though they’re ready to strengthen an already formidable squad further but with an eye on the spending as The Sun report, as per Tuttosport, that they’re planning to swoop for free agents Andres Iniesta, Emre Can and Leon Goretzka next summer.

All three international players are out of contract in less than 12 months time, and Massimiliano Allegri is said to be keen on snapping them all up. Can is considered the most realistic option, as per the report, with claims that he’s ready to sign a pre-contract agreement with Juve in January.

Meanwhile, Iniesta raised question marks over his future at Barcelona in a recent interview as he could seek a change in the latter stages of his career, with Goretzka rejected Schalke’s offer of a new deal and so is seemingly set to move on.

As a result, he could join former teammate Benedikt Howedes in Turin next summer, although it remains to be seen whether or not wages for all three players make it a realistic possibility.

It’s certainly reason for concern for Liverpool and Barcelona though, as the two European giants could be set to lose key cogs in their recent success and in Iniesta’s case, a real legend of the club.