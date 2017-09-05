Liverpool set to go head to head with AC Milan for Champions League winner

Liverpool have been strongly linked alongside AC Milan to sign Barcelona midfielder Rafinha as it has been revealed he is fearing for his place in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 24-year old has recovered from a knee injury that had previously put other potential buyers off during the summer.

Calciomercato report that new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde can not guarantee the Brazil international enough playing time following the purchase of Paulinho so may seek a move in the January transfer window to keep his dreams of going to Russia alive.

The news outlet claim the Blaugrana are said to be keen on inserting a buy-back clause if Rafinha does decide to leave the Nou Camp.

They say London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham are also monitoring the situation.

However, Mundo Deportivo claim Liverpool and Milan are the front-runners in the race to sign the out-of-favour player as both sides look to bolster the depth of their squads.

For whoever attains his services, it will not be a signing that will get fans jumping for joy but he nevertheless would undoubtedly add quality and experience to either set-up.