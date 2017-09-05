Liverpool star plans to go on strike in radical reaction, player’s anger is “monumental”

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho could go on strike and refuse to play in the Champions League after being refused a move to Barcelona, according to Spanish news outlet Sport.

They claim the Brazilian’s anger over the situation is “monumental” and that he plans to display some radical action to show his dissatisfaction.

The outlet says that by refusing to play in the group stages of Europe’s biggest competition, it will prevent him from being cup-tied should a move to a last-16 side materialise in January.

Barcelona had a third bid rumoured to be in the region of £114m for Coutinho rejected in August despite the player handing in a transfer request earlier in the window, per BBC Sport.

Sport say that the 25-year-old still wants a move to the Nou Camp and may wish to push a deal through in January.

The former Inter Milan man was included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad on Monday ahead of their Group E game with Sevilla 13th September at Anfield.

Spartak Moscow and Maribor have also been drawn in the Reds’ group.