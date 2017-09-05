Man United didn’t make deadline day bid for 35-goal Premier League star according to reports, player left national side to securing last-minute move

Manchester United were never interested in making a deadline-day move for £50M-rated Leicester City and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, according to the Leicester Mercury.

As per the Leicester Mercury, there were rumours that the want-away Leicester midfielder, who was valued at £50M by the Foxes according to the Telegraph, was allowed to leave the Algeria national team’s training camp in order to secure a move to Old Trafford.

The news was confirmed on Thursday morning, after the Algerian FA tweeted that Mahrez had left their training camp in order to finalise a transfer, with the winger later spotted in Paris as the rumours surrounding his future continued, report the Leicester Mercury.

Reports have since surfaced over the weekend that the Leicester star, who has managed 35 goals in 141 appearances for the Foxes during his time at the club, attracted interest from Jose Mourinho’s Man United as written by the Leicester Mercury, however a source from Old Trafford denied the rumours, stating that the club had no intention of signing anyone on deadline day.

With the rumours about Man United’s interest in Mahrez now dead, it makes you wonder what club the Algerian went to to secure a deadline move.