Man United set to make offer for 68-goal La Liga star, club set to go after £90M+ rated forward next summer despite Spanish side’s unwillingness to sell

Manchester United are set to go back in for Wales and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale next summer after failing with their pursuit of the 28-year-old this summer, with the Spanish side seem to be unwilling to sell the 58-goal forward, according to the Sun.

As reported by the Sun, Bale has had a difficult last 12 months in Spain, with the Welshman suffering from a string of injuries and has even been booed by some of the Madrid faithful.

United boss Mourinho, as per the Sun, is now hoping to persuade the ex-Spurs winger, who has bagged 58 goals in 154 appearances for Los Blancos during his time at the club, to make the move to Old Trafford in a deal that could set the Red Devils back more than £90M.

United reportedly made a number of enquiries for Bale over the summer, however La Liga giants Madrid made it abundantly clear that they would not be selling the player and would be rejecting any bids that were to come in for him, report the Sun.

This news, however, has indicated that the English side may be able to strike a deal for the 28-year-old next summer, with Madrid only to consider selling the player should a huge offer come in for him, as written by the Sun.

Should United manage to secure a deal for Bale and bring him to the club next summer, it’ll surely give the Red Devils that last bit of quality they need in order to return to the heights of old that they achieved under former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.