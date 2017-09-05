Man United star set to return to action before end of the year, player named in side’s Champions League squad as recovery from injury continues

New Manchester United signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return to action for the Red Devils before the end of year, with the 35-year-old Swede eyeing up a return in three months time as he continues to recover from the knee injury he suffered in April, according to the Mirror.

Ibrahimovic, who managed 28 goals in 46 games for the Red Devils in all competitions last season, was included in Jose Mourinho’s side’s squad for this year’s Champions League groups stages today as per the Mirror, which suggests that the player could return from injury earlier than expected, with his side’s final two group games coming on November 22nd and December 5th.

Mourinho’s side have a total of seven games this month, with Ibrahimovic’s teammate Juan Mata Acknowledging that his side face a tough test in all three of the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup report the Mirror, with the Spaniard commenting on his side’s amount of games this month, stating that “September is going to be very demanding for us, with seven games in just 22 days. We’ve had a very good start in the league and the challenge now is not only to keep the same level, but to do the same in the rest of the competitions too.”

Should Zlatan return before the end of the year, it’ll come as a big boost to the Red Devils and boss Jose Mourinho, as they look to repeat the Champions League success they achieved in both 1999 and 2008.