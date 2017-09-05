Man Utd and Chelsea in shock transfer battle for out-of-contract PL star

Man Utd and Chelsea have reportedly joined Juventus in the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, with his contract set to expire next summer.

The 23-year-old has made big strides over the last 12 months or so, establishing himself as a key figure in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Despite that, it hasn’t been a straight-forward negotiation off the pitch over a contract renewal, with the German international now having less than 12 months remaining on his current deal.

According to The Sun, as per Tuttosport, Man Utd and Chelsea are ready to rival Juve for his signature, while Bayern Munich are also paired with an interest as interest really heats up for the commanding central midfielder.

Can will be allowed to talk to other clubs in January and sign a pre-contract to seal his exit from Liverpool, and so concern will surely be growing quickly at Anfield over his future, particularly if he opted to join a direct rival in the Premier League on a free transfer.

Naturally, Liverpool will do their best to convince Can to stay, but with Man Utd and Chelsea knocking on the door, it will surely be a difficult decision for him, especially depending on how Klopp’s men fare this season.

It’s added by the Sun that Juventus had a £23m bid rejected by Liverpool on deadline day last week, and so if it really does become apparent that the midfield ace is set on leaving, the Reds would be well advised to cash in in January and get what they can if the interested parties mentioned above are willing to make offers instead of waiting.