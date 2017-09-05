New £48M Liverpool star could play for Reds this season according to Bundesliga expert, player could seal early Anfield move in January

£48M Liverpool summer signing Naby Keita could up moving to the Reds earlier than expected, with Bundesliga expert Lee Price stating that the Guinean international could seal a move to Anfield in January, according to the Daily Star.

Liverpool had originally agreed a £48M deal for the RB Leipzig midfielder to be finalised next summer according to the Telegraph, however the player could be set to move to Merseyside earlier than expected as per the Daily Star, which depends on how Leipzig’s season goes up until January, and whether Jurgen Klopp’s side are willing pay a premium for the midfielder.

In an interview, Bundesliga expert Price said that “Cornered by his release clause of £48m kicking in next summer, the German club always knew that they’d have to come to an agreement this summer to maximise their income, hence charging Liverpool a premium to do the deal now.”

Price also went on to say that “there is a chance, depending on Leipzig’s domestic and Champions League progress, that Liverpool could pay a further premium to capture the midfielder in January.”

Keita joined Dominic Solanke, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah in joining the Reds this summer, as the Merseyside club looked to seriously bolster their squad this summer to order to mount a serious charge for the Premier League title this season.