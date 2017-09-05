Tottenham face transfer nightmare, two PL giants eye raid on unsettled key ace

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is reportedly attracting interest from both Chelsea and Man City amid suggestions contract talks have broken down.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a key figure under Mauricio Pochettino, forming a fundamental part of the Tottenham backline as they continue to compete for major honours.

However, according to The Telegraph, talks with the club over a new deal have broken down with Tottenham’s strict wage structure and complications over a possible extension coming to the fore and creating issues.

It’s reported that the Belgian international is currently on a £50,000-a-week contract which runs until 2019 and while Spurs have the option of extending for an additional year, they would also activate a £25m release clause.

If no new contract is agreed before next summer, then that would surely put pressure on the club to consider offers for Alderweireld as his agent has already piled on the pressure with his comments by openly suggesting that there is serious interest elsewhere.

In turn, the report pairs Chelsea and Man City with a move, and so that would be a major double blow for Spurs if they were to lose another player to a direct Premier League rival.

Kyle Walker moved on this summer to join City and Danny Rose has raised similar concerns in recent times, as noted by the Telegraph, and so this isn’t a new issue. Signing Davinson Sanchez and Serge Aurier this summer strengthened the backline and so perhaps gives them options, but they’ll certainly be hopeful of keeping Alderweireld.