Wayne Rooney facing £320k fine as drink-driving nightmare sees Everton get involved

Everton ace Wayne Rooney is reportedly set for talks with Ronald Koeman on Tuesday after being charged with drink-driving last week.

The 31-year-old was stopped and arrested by police late on Thursday night as he was driving a female he had met that night home leading to suggestions that his marriage is in trouble, as reported by The Sun.

While that’s one side of the fall-out, he’s also waiting to see if the authorities take action, while The Mirror report that he could be hit with a £320,000 fine, two weeks wages for the former England international, while it’s suggested that Koeman could go a step further.

Naturally, the Dutch tactician would have been far from impressed seeing Rooney not only embarrass himself in the public eye but also the club. In turn, the Mirror claim that Koeman will also threaten to dump the former Manchester United star on the transfer list if he misbehaves again.

It’s claimed that the Everton boss already had concerns over certain aspects of Rooney’s personal life, and he had demanded that there would be no more antics having rejoined his boyhood club.

Given the experience and quality that the stalwart offers the squad and the younger players, this is clearly not what he would have wanted, and so Rooney now has a lot to answer for it seems both at the training ground and at home.

Naturally, he’ll want to move on as quickly as possible and get back to focusing on his family and football, but it looks as though the repercussions are extending the nightmare for a little longer.