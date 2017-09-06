£97m target will be granted a move to Man United claims pundit, sensational deal set to happen

In sensational claims from an ex-star it appears that Real Madrid will be happy to allow Gareth Bale to depart for Manchester United at the next available opportunity.

It has been no secret that the Red Devils have a keen interest in the Welshman with the Star reporting that United made an approach of £97m for the winger this summer.

The new developments in the Bale to United rumors come after the Express published comments made from Shaka Hislop, an ex-pro now turned pundit, who believes that Zinedine Zidane will be happy to part ways with the star.

Hislop has claimed, “for the right price, Real Madrid will be very happy to do business.” Adding that the Welsh international will also want a move back to England as he has “unfinished business” in the Premier League.

While Bale’s time in the Spanish capital has been showered with major trophies, the star has never fully been able to fit in. The Spanish press and fans have been tough on Bale from day one and the star has now fallen down the pecking order with talent such as Isco and Marco Asensio preferred to the Welsh talisman.

It remains to be seen as to whether a deal will happen but we wouldn’t be surprised if Jose Mourinho has a spring in his step this morning after reading the back pages.