Arsene Wenger vows Arsenal will spend £70m next summer, but spending money will carry devastating consequences

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal will need to spend £60m-£70m next summer but he concedes Alexis Sanchez is likely to leave for nothing.

The French manager hinted that the Chilean superstar is likely to leave the club next summer which would mean that Arsenal would be unable to gain any money from losing the star as his contract will expire.

The Arsenal boss went on to indicate that money will be spent to replace Sanchez in an interview with beIN Sports. “You take Sanchez into the final year of your contract, you sacrifice £60-£70million income and then at the end of the season you will have to buy somebody for that amount of money.”

While at first the news that Wenger is willing to spend such money on a replacement for the star may be music to Arsenal fans’ ears, it is worth pointing out that Arsenal were already rumored to be in talks with AS Monaco for a deal worth £92m this summer for Thomas Lemar. (As per the Mail Online). Therefore, are Wenger’s claims of future spending really that satisfying?

Wenger also noted that several players are likely to leave the club with their contracts expiring this summer. However, in the interview he neglected to discuss whether he would make any effort at all to tie these players down to contract extensions and instead opted to discuss the hyper-inflation of footballers’ value.

You can watch a clip of the interview below in which Wenger discusses the price tags for the likes of Ousmane Dembele.