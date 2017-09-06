Chelsea and Liverpool £70m target makes surprise return to first team training ahead of Premier League return

Chelsea and Liverpool target Virgil Van Dijk has made an unexpected return to first team training with Southampton.

Van Dijk has been forced to train away from the first team after demanding a transfer the club. Potential moves to Chelsea and Liverpool were mooted, with Southampton manager Maurico Pellegrini feeling the player was mentally unprepared for a first team recall.

Yet according to reports in the Mirror, Van Dijk is back in the first team fold and could even be in contention to face Watford on Saturday.

Van Dijk was seen alongside Charlie Austin and Jeremy Pied during a training session at their Staplewood Complex, and Southampton will be hoping the Dutch international can swiftly regain his place in the side.

Having missed out on Van Dijk, Chelsea sealed the purchase of David Zappacosta from Torino shortly before the close of the transfer window. Whether Chelsea and Liverpool return in the winter transfer window remains to be seen.

Van Dijk’s return to first team training has seen a mixed response from Southampton fans on social media. While many are delighted to see the defender back with the club, there are minority that have called for the defender to make a public apology.