Devastating blow as Argentina and Lionel Messi are set to miss next year’s World Cup, qualification is looking unlikely

Argentina were last night held to a 1-1 draw against Venezuela and now sit outside the automatic qualifying positions for next year’s World Cup.

The South American qualifying group is quite possibly the tightest and most exciting story in current world football. Brazil have secured their place at Russia next year and comfortably top the group but the other three automatic spots are being competed closely by many teams with favourites Argentina and Chili looking likely to miss out.

Last night’s fixture was quite possibly the biggest blow in Argentina’s disappointing qualifying campaign thus far. The finalist’s of the last World Cup had not dropped a single point in their previous six home fixtures against a Venezuela side rooted to the bottom of the South American group. However, Messi and co fell behind in the match and were only able to salvage a 1-1 draw.

There are just seven points separating seven teams in the South American qualifying group with only three being able to clinch automatic qualification. Below you can see how Argentina now sit in 5th position below a Peru side who haven’t qualified for a World Cup since 1982 (even more drama for you incase this wasn’t all enough).

Table of South American qualifying group to World Cup 2018. #Messi don’t go to Russia? pic.twitter.com/YDVMTz2LWE — Metabetting (@Metabetting) November 14, 2016

The only way this qualifying group could get any more exciting is if the teams all competing for qualification were to face each other in the final two games of the campaign. Oh, wait…

South American Qualifying is mad entertaining… look at the table and then look at the last two games!! Everything to play for #WCQ2018pic.twitter.com/E2MYnoxdNj — Juan Diego (@Diego__10) September 6, 2017

Argetina will face Peru on the 5th of October at home as Messi and his teammates will compete in a knockout-style fixture against the fourth place underdogs in one of the most exciting games in world football this year.

If you thought being an England fan was tough just imagine being Argentine right now.