Jose Mourinho aims swipe at Antonio Conte as Premier League war of words heats up

Jose Mourinho has aimed a swipe at Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

Mourinho managed Chelsea between 2004-07 and returned for a second spell in 2015 before being sacked a second time by Roman Abramovich.

According to reports in the Times, Mourinho has claimed his Chelsea side have played the more attractive football than Conte managed in his first season as he led the club to the title.

Mourinho said, “For me, let’s be honest and objective. The last three Premier League champions — Chelsea with Mourinho, Leicester with [Claudio] Ranieri, Chelsea with Conte — which of these teams was the most offensive one? Which played more quality football?”

“It was mine. But nobody says. I don’t think about it.”

“The credit I want is my relationship with the players, with the supporters of the club I defend. This is what I really want. The rest, I don’t care.”

Mourinho’s second spell at Chelsea ended in disaster in 2015. Having led the club to the title in the previous season, Chelsea lost nine of their opening 16 Premier League games, and Mourinho was dismissed before Christmas,

As reported in the Guardian, Mourinho was sacked after a ten minute meeting with the Chelsea board.

Technical director Michael Emenalo said at the time, ““There obviously seemed to be a palpable discord between manager and players and we feel it was time to act. We are one point above relegation and that’s not good enough. Any fan can understand this club is in trouble and something needed to be done.”