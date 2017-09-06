Liverpool set for crunch talks with playmaker, player returns from South America on private jet

Liverpool are set for crunch talks with Philippe Coutinho as the player returns from international duty.

Coutinho has yet to appear for Liverpool this season, but made a substitute appearance for Brazil in their World Cup qualifier with Colombia.

Liverpool turned down a number of bids from Barcelona for Coutinho’s services, with the last believed to be £138m, according to Sky Sports.

Coutinho has told Liverpool that he wishes to be transfer-listed, and the former Inter Milan player has yet to play a minute for the club this season after an apparent back injury.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to meet the player ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester City at the weekend. Coutinho made his way back from South America on a private jet with a host of other Premier League stars.

Coutinho has previously stated he does not want to play for Liverpool again, and there are reports the player will refuse to play in the Champions League for the club.

The player is believed to be determined to force through a move to Barcelona, and does not want to be ineligible for the Champions League should a bid materialise later in the season.

Former Liverpool forward John Aldridge believes the player will get his wish to join Barcelona next summer.

Speaking to the Sun, Aldridge said, “The move over there didn’t happen for him but I’m sure he’ll give us a really good season and wave goodbye next summer, because Barca will come back for him, he’s too good to be ignored.”

“He’s just got to stay in form for Liverpool, put all this behind him and play with pride in the shirt.”