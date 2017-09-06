Man City £60m target ‘tired of being criticised’ after club and country failures

Man City target Alexis Sanchez has claimed he is “tired of telling the world everything is well’ after Chile’s World Cup qualifier defeat to Bolivia.

Sanchez’s painful loss with Chile, comes just a week after a potential £60m move to Man City fell through last week.

Chile now face a battle to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year, and Sanchez wasted little time in complaining afterwards.

According to reports in the Telegraph, Sanchez said, “You get tired of being criticized with reason and without reason.”

“You get tired of wanting to be defeated, you get tired of saying to yourself “I’ll get up again” after crying after a defeat, and you get tired of telling the world and people who are with you, that everything is going well,” the former Barcelona forward continued.

“And the worst, that no one ever realises how that makes you feel. I have the No7 of Chile on my back and it is a huge responsibility, that’s why I’m sorry that journalists and bad people criticise without knowing.”

Man City are likely to monitor Sanchez’s mood at Arsenal in the coming months and could well make a further offer for the player in January.

Sanchez will be available on a free transfer next summer, and according to the Daily Star, Man City could look to make a £20m bid in the winter transfer window.