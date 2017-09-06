Man Utd plot intriguing move for England defender, could offer £30m international to force move through

Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho could offer Luke Shaw to Tottenham as he looks to secure the signing of Danny Rose.

Shaw joined Man Utd for £30m and became the most expensive teenager in world football.

Yet Shaw’s time with Man Utd has been blighted by injury and poor form. The former Southampton defender is out of contract in 2019, and Mourinho could use him in order to tempt Rose from Tottenham.

According to reports in the Daily Star, Man Utd will assess the player until Christmas when they will decide to offer him fresh terms, or sell.

Mourinho publicly criticised the player last season, after Shaw returned from a broken leg.

“”Luke Shaw? It was difficult for him to be on the bench because I cannot compare him with Ashley Young, with Darmian, with Blind,” Mourinho told the Telegraph.

“The way he trains, the way he commits, the focus, the ambition, I cannot compare. He’s a long way behind.”

“At this level we need the fantastic body he has to play football, the very good technical ability he has, but he cannot play with my understanding of the game.”

Man Utd retain an interest in Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon and Kieran Tierney of Celtic, whilst Shaw steps up his fitness after foot surgery.

Shaw could be in Man Utd’s squad for their trip to Stoke on Saturday or next Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Basel.