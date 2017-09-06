Man Utd wonderkid can handle pressure as England’s main man according to Southgate

Man Utd wonderkid Marcus Rashford has been backed to handle the pressure of playing for England.

Rashford has started the season in fine form for Man Utd, and his stock rose further this week with England’s winner in the 2-1 win over Slovakia.

With the World Cup in Russia looming, England manager Gareth Southgate has backed the Man Utd forward to cope with the demands of both club and country.

As reported in the Mirror, Southgate said, ““He has the mental strength, he is very mature. When he first came to the U21s he didn’t know the group, he was happy to speak in meetings, he has a lot of humility, I met the mum, I met his brothers, they are a good influence.”

“We must also play a part and make sure he is looked after and we have shown that with the decision we made over the summer with the Under-21s. The way he started the season with United we knew Slovakia was a game we wanted to use him in.”

“He has a great platform to build from, he has a good influence at his clubs in terms of Jose to keep him grounded, we will do the same here. What has been nice on his pathway is that it is all joined up.”

Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho will now have to decide whether to recall Rashford for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Stoke.