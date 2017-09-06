(Watch) Commentator breaks down in tears as Syria score a sensational last minute equaliser, astonishing moment as they progress to a World Cup play-off

Syria captured the hearts of all football fans last night as they clinched a 2-2 draw in the 93rd minute against Iran.

The goal not only prompted hysterical tears from fans, players, and commentators, but also secured the middle-eastern’s side’s place in the play-off stage for next year’s World Cup.

The nation has been at the centre of one of the most historic and brutal civil wars the twenty first century has seen over the last six years but they have gone against all odds in the footballing world.

Omar Al-Somah’s last minute goal is the most vital and astonishing piece in Syria’s World Cup campaign to date and sets them up with a play-off tie against Australia. While the middle-eastern outfit are undoubtedly underdogs going into the first round of play-offs if they were able to do the unthinkable (which we’re certainly not ruling out) they would then proceed to a final play-off fixture where they could face the USA.

A knockout style World cup play-off against the USA would undoubtedly have extraordinary levels of geopolitical weight and could be one of the most iconic sporting fixtures of a lifetime.

The world’s fingers are crossed for arguably one of the biggest underdogs in world football. In the meantime, you can watch that astonishing moment that Omar Al-Somah fired Syria into a World Cup play-off below.