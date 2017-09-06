Wayne Rooney and manager Ronald Koeman hold crisis talks following the Everton star’s drink-driving arrest, pair met face-to-face for this first time since the incident

Wayne Rooney yesterday held face-to-face talks with Everton boss Ronald Koeman for the first time since his drink-driving arrest in the early hours of Friday morning.

The all-time leading England goalscorer has avoided the public eye since his arrest but was yesterday picture arriving for training at Finch Farm and took part in training exercises before holding talks with the Dutch manger over his behavior. The striker is said to have left Everton’s facilities at 2pm, reports the Mail.

The report states that Koeman is set to address the media on Thursday to discuss the saga of Rooney’s actions but is said to be unhappy with the Englishman.

The Dutchman has a reputation for harsh discipline and is unlikely to come down lightly on Rooney who now also faces a struggle to maintain his marriage after the Mirror revealed that on the night of his arrest the retired international was accompanied by a woman that he reportedly kissed.

Everton will reportedly not take any action on the star until after his court case is over to allow them to make a balanced decision on the fit punishment for Rooney.

While the meeting with Koeman is likely to have worried the Everton striker we can’t even begin to imagine the fear he’ll be feeling ahead of his inevitable crisis talks with wife Coleen.