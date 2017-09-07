Chelsea clear out star player’s locker, and tow away Range Rover in fresh turmoil

Chelsea’s row with Diego Costa has reached a new low, with the club clearing out his locker and dumping his Range Rover in the youth team car-park.

Costa has refused to return to Chelsea for training and has remained in Brazil since the end of last season.

According to reports in the Sun, Costa had left his white Range Rover in the player’s car park immediately outside the entrance to the Cobham training centre when he flew to Brazil for the the summer.

Chelsea are still waiting for the player to return from his self-imposed exile, and have ordered for car to be removed.

Costa’s locker has also been cleared out, in a new development for the controversial forward.

The future of Costa has been the subject of constant speculation after the forward revealed a text message from Conte, telling him by text message that his services were not needed for the season.

A move to Atletico Madrid has failed to materialise due to the Spanish club’s tranfer ban, and Costa has refused to return to the UK since.

Eden Hazard is hoping the Spain international will resolve his differences with Chelsea. As reported in the Sun, Hazard said, “Diego and I have been playing together for three years, we have won everything together except for the Champions League.”

“It’s a pleasure to play with him, he’s a top player and a top person. I would like to see him come back, but I don’t make the decisions. I hope he can find a solution so that we can see him back on the pitch soon.”

Chelsea have omitted Costa from their Champions League squad, meaning he will be eligible for the competition should Atletico make a move for him in January.