Chelsea join Barcelona and Roma tracking latest Bundesliga wonderkid

Chelsea have joined Barcelona and Roma in tracking Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Atakan Akkaynak.

Akkaynak, 18, has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in the Bundesliga, and is believed to be watched by a number of Europe’s finest ahead of the transfer window in January.

According to reports in Metro, Chelsea will have to steal a march on Barcelona if they are to sign the player.

Barcelona are understood to have been tracking Akkaynak for over a year, whilst the player has yet to appear for the Leverkusen first-team.

Akkaynak has risen through Leverkusen’s academy ranks since joining them as a child.

His stunning emergence has seen him earmarked to make his senior debut this season, whilst Akkaynak has been invited to train with Heiko Herrlich’s first-team squad.

Akkaynak’s recently moved up to play for Germany at Under-19 level having captained the world champions’ U18 and U17 sides.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has a selection dilemma ahead of their trip to Leicester on Saturday.

Eden Hazard has returned from foot surgery, whilst Danny Drinkwater is in line to make his debut against his former club.

Chelsea have also emerged as a possible destination for Bayern Munich forward and World Cup winner Thomas Muller. Muller struggled to make an impression under Carlo Ancelotti last season, scoring just five Bundesliga goals.