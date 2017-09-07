Chelsea selection dilemma for Antonio Conte as £100m Barcelona target returns to first team reckoning

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte faces a selection dilemma this weekend as Eden Hazard edges closer to a first team return.

The Belgian forward has yet to make an appearance for Chelsea this season after undergoing surgery on a broken ankle.

Hazard has appeared in two friendlies for Chelsa against youth sides, and appeared in both of Belgium’s World Cup qualifying games earlier in the week.

As reported in Metro, Hazard has been seen back in training at Chelsea’s Cobham training base alongside his brother Kylian. The former Lille player has been linked with a move to Barcelona following Neymar’s world record move to PSG.

Chelsea travel to Leicester on Saturday after recovering strongly from their opening day 3-2 defeat to Burnley.

Conte’s side have taken six points from their last two games, with wins over Tottenham and Everton, and Antonio Conte will also be looking to introduce new signings Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater to the side.

Chelsea will be looking to see if Besiktas can tempt Diego Costa to Turkey in a loan deal before their transfer window closes tomorrow.

Costa has failed to return to Chelsea from Brazil, and his future at the club apppears to be over after the club cleared his training ground locker and towed his Range Rover to the youth team car park.