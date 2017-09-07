Liverpool players told to welcome back wantaway star playmaker

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his players to welcome Coutinho back at Anfield.

Coutinho has yet to make an appearance for Liverpool this season after a move to Barcelona was rejected.

Despite Liverpool’s determination to retain the playmaker, 25, Coutinho is reportedly unhappy at the club and has asked for a transfer.

Coutinho was due back in Merseyside last night, and will be in contention for the crucial Premier League game with Manchester City at the weekend.

According to reports in the Sun, Klopp has urged the Liverpool players to welcome Coutinho back into the fold.

Coutinho has failed to play a minute for Liverpool this season, but has recovered from an apparent back complaint to feature for Brazil this week.

As well as the players, Klopp will be hoping the Anfield support will get behind the return of the Brazilian.

Given Coutinho’s desperation to seal his move to Barcelona, that remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Coutinho’s new team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has praised Klopp after joining the club from Arsenal last week.

England international Oxlade-Chamberlain took a slight swipe at former manager Arsene Wenger, saying, “I felt this was definitely the place for me. The way the manager’s teams play, that’s inspirational. How he pushes and encourages you.”

“And the thing that really stood out was his relationship with the players. How close he seems to bond with them. When you’re looking to progress, having that relationship with the manager, that definitely helps.”