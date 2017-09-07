Player threatens legal action against PSG after being forced to play with the reserve team

After being relegated to the reserve team, PSG midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa is reportedly planning to take legal action against his club, per The Daily Mail.

The former Newcastle United winger rejected the chance to leave the Ligue 1 outfit this summer and has now been dropped from the first-team set-up to play with the club’s second-string side who play in France’s fourth tier.

The Daily Mail claims Ben Arfa’s lawyer, Jean-Jacques Bertrand, says the move breaches Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) rules with his player being denied the required standard of training that was assured in the player’s contract. The paper say Bertrand has given PSG until Friday to reinstate him back into the senior squad or face legal pressures.

Bertrand said:

“Legally, I think the club is violating the Professional Football Charter… “Depending on the response, we will seek action from the league’s disciplinary committee.”

PSG boss Unai Emery suggested in a press conference earlier this week that Ben Arfa could return to the first-team fold.

On Wednesday, the French outfit were facing another legal case after being accused of ‘financial doping’ by La Liga president Javier Tebas, per BBC Sport.

The former Hull City man is never far from controversial news and this news will not come as too much of a surprise for those who have tracked his career.