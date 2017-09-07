(Video) Messi shows once again why he is everyone’s favourite after this incredibly kind gesture to a disabled fan

Despite pressure building on himself and the Argentina national football team following the country’s 1-1 draw with Venezuela on Wednesday, Lionel Messi still took time out to make a disabled fan’s day by signing his replica shirt and then posing for a picture with him.

Along with Barcelona’s Javier Mascherano, the Argentina captain was called over by the young man named Franco and his family after the draw, according to minutouno.

Fans applauded as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as he signed the shirt for Franco, as heard in the video from @FCBGoalDigger that was posted on twitter.

Messi’s figure will always be immortalised in the history of the beautiful game but it’s moments like these that show the true measure of the man as a human being.