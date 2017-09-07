Which Premier League manager will be first sacked?

Three games in and the Premier League is shaping up nicely. Manchester United look good for the title with a flawless record thus far, Huddersfield suggest that they may just be the surprise package while the likes of West Ham are showing that not much has changed over summer.

So, who is looking like the first managerial casualty of the summer?

Having looked at a Paddy Power sports review online, it’s clear why their odds are favoured. It looks as though Slaven Bilic may be nearing the exit door at West Ham if the latest odds are anything to go by. Since their departure from Upton Park and move to the Olympic Stadium, the Hammers have failed to settle and struggled to retain any stability. Bilic’s men are rooted to the bottom of the table with three losses out of three, conceding ten and scoring just two in their opening three games. Firstly, the Hammers were smashed 4-0 away to Manchester United before a spirited 3-2 loss away to Southampton, followed by a 3-0 drubbing away to fellow stragglers Newcastle.

Elsewhere at the bottom, Bournemouth also look like they may be in danger. The Cherries eased through last season without any indication they were suffering from second season syndrome, though if the opening weeks are anything to go by, it may have hit them a year late. Like West Ham, Bournemouth are yet to win a game with three out of three losses and Eddie Howe’s job may just be on the line. The Cherries narrowly lost 1-0 to West Brom on the opening day, followed by a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Watford. To be fair to the Cherries, their performance did pick up as Manchester City visited, however a 97th minute Raheem Sterling winner to clinch a 2-1 win for the Citizens proved a cruel blow and leaves Howe still searching for his first win of the season.

Joining the Hammers and Cherries in in the drop zone is Crystal Palace. Sam Allardyce rocked Selhurst Park with news of his retirement in the summer and Frank de Boer is struggling to make his mark with the Eagles. Huddersfield surprised every Premier League fan worldwide when they smashed Palace 3-0 away on the opening day and since that embarrassing loss, de Boer’s men have failed to pick up the pace. A 1-0 loss at Anfield heaped the misery on the Eagles and a 2-0 loss at home to Swansea brought further pain. Though before de Boer notches his first win of the season, Palace are going have to score their first goal otherwise de Boer’s Premier League stint may be over before it has even began.

With just one point, Brighton have got off to a difficult start in the Premier League and you can forgive Chris Hughton for thinking ‘here we go again’. The Brighton manager has experienced the top flight with both West Brom and Newcastle but has received his marching orders both times, but will it be third time lucky for Hughton? He performs in the Championship with ease but the Premier League is a whole different story. Albion are still in search of their first Premier League and it needs to come fast.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Arsene Wenger’s future and the Gunners’ owners caused a huge stir when they awarded the Frenchman with a new contract, though if Arsenal do not pick anytime soon, they may just retract that offer and give the longest serving manager his marching orders. An unconvincing 4-3 win at home to 2016 champions Leicester and losses to Stoke and Liverpool is what Wenger has offered thus far thus season, conceding a total of nine goals whilst doing so. Though, it is not just the defence Wenger needs to worry about, Alexis Sanchez’s decision to hand in a form transfer request means Wenger has little time to add to his attacking ranks.