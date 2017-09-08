100+ goal European superstar would want a sensational move to Man United, huge deal could come to fruition in January

Napoli’s talisman Marek Hamsik could finally be in the early stages of leaving his club after hinting how exciting a potential move to Man United would be.

The Slovakian has become an icon for the Italian club for the last ten years and has scored 113 goals during his time in Serie A but has stated he would find it hard to turn down the Red Devils if Jose Mourinho came knocking.

The Mirror reports that Hamsik has clearly noted that if an offer from United came in that it would be “the hardest decision” of his career.

The midfield heavyweight has become an iconic figure at the San Paolo in the last ten years and while Napoli have been able to fend off offers from some of Europe’s elite clubs in the past, United could be the calling that just can’t be resisted.

This comes as news at a convenient time for Jose Mourinho’s United after their pursuit of Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic fell short this summer with the Mirror reporting that the Red Devils were £9m short with their bid for the Croatian. The reports suggests that Inter are now in the process of tying the winger down to a new contract which will include a ‘anti-Manchester United clause’ which will prevent Perisic from leaving for an overseas club.