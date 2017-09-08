£32m Chelsea star’s exit stalls with player initially expected to leave the club today

Diego Costa has tried absolutely everything to force a move away from Chelsea and it looks as though his last ditch attempts to leave for Turkish club Fenerbahce could now be off.

A reported loan deal to Turkey now looks to be off according to Sky Sports. The Turkish transfer window remains open despite the rest of Europe having already shut theirs and the Spanish international saw it as his last opportunity to secure his destined move away from Chelsea. Costa arrived at England for £32m but no club has been able to match a similar asking price for the star this summer.

The report notes comments from Fenerbahce manager Aykut Kocaman who stated just yesterday that, “Diego Costa’s move was close for a loan, [but] the outcome is negative for now”.

The Chelsea attacker remains in Brazil where he has exiled himself after refusing to meet up with the Chelsea squad ahead of the new season.

The star has traded pleasantries with Italian boss Antonio Conte via the press all summer and is now set for an incredibly awkward meeting with the Italian as Costa’s last attempts to move away look to be fruitless.

It has been no secret that the striker has favored a move to his former club Atletico this summer but right now it looks as though he would take playing for absolutely anyone other than Chelsea.