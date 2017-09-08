£66m Spanish superstar now unlikely to move to the Premier League, Man United and Tottenham both said to be interested

Man United and Tottenham have both received a huge blow in their pursuits for Spanish sensation Isco as Real Madrid look to pen the playmaker down to a new mega-deal.

The Sun have reported that both the Red Devils and Spurs were said to be interested in signing the talented 25-year-old but Real president Florentino Perez has reveled that the Spanish international has agreed a contract renewal with an announcement imminent.

The report suggest that Perez and the Real board are said to be immensely impressed with Isco’s development since arriving at the Bernabeu and believe his performances have more than warranted him a new ‘mega-deal’.

Isco was in fine form last week during Spain’s 3-0 victory against Italy in an important World Cup qualifying match in which he scored a neat brace. The star is now being touted by many to become one of the best players in world football.

The news comes as a blow for many Premier League clubs such as United and Tottenham who were rumored to be looking to bring the talented attacker to England. It was also reported this summer by the Express that Man city had bid £66m for the star with Guardiola keen on luring Isco to English football.