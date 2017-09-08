Influential Man Utd figure starts contract talks in November, key stipulation included

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho will reportedly begin talks over a new contract with the club in November, but results this season will be a determining factor.

The 54-year-old has never made a secret of the fact that he relishes the challenge of managing United, while also expressing his pride in being in charge of the Premier League giants.

Having delivered the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League last season, he’ll be aiming for bigger achievements this season in the Premier League and Champions League and for now, contract talks are expected to go smoothly.

It’s reported by The Telegraph that discussions will begin in November over a renewal, with his current deal set to expire in 2019.

Nevertheless, it’s added that any new agreement will depend on results this season, and so while a new contract will only be signed in May when it becomes clearer as to how Man Utd have fared this season, the club are keen to at least put talks into motion now to ensure that there is a smooth conclusion to the matter in the summer.

The Red Devils don’t want Mourinho to enter the final year of his contract without his future being sorted out, and so this seems like the most logical step with the final decision and possible announcement delayed until the end of the season.

It’s been a difficult few years for Man Utd in terms of being settled with a manager after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement. Neither David Moyes nor Louis van Gaal were able to hold down the job for longer than two years, and United will undoubtedly be looking for a sense of long-term stability under Mourinho.

Whether they get that remains to be seen as his history would suggest that he doesn’t last too long at his previous clubs, but United have made a strong start to the new campaign and they’ll hope to continue in that vein in all competitions in the months ahead.